Deutsche Bank reports Q3 results
Oct. 26, 2022 3:00 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank press release (NYSE:DB): Q3 post-tax profit rises more than threefold year on year to €1.2 billion.
- Core Bank pre-tax profit more than doubles year on year to €1.8 billion
- Revenue of €6.9B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Corporate Bank up 25% to € 1.6 billion.
- Investment Bank up 6% to € 2.4 billion
- Private Bank up 13% to € 2.3 billion
- Asset Management up 1% to € 661 million.
- Provision for credit losses was € 350 million in the quarter, up from € 117 million in the prior year quarter.
- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.3%, up from 13.0% in the second quarter.
