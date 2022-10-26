Bristol Myers Squibb Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.16, revenue of $11.22B beats by $40M, re-affirms FY22 outlook
Oct. 26, 2022 3:17 AM ET
- Bristol Myers Squibb press release (NYSE:BMY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $11.22B (-3.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Bristol Myers Squibb posted third quarter revenues of $11.2 billion, a decrease of 3%, driven by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid) and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Eliquis and Opdivo) and our new product portfolio (primarily Opdualag, Abecma and Reblozyl).
- FY22 Outlook: Re-affirms total net sales of $46B vs. $46.03B consensus, Re-affirms adj. EPS of $7.44-$7.74 vs. $7.54 consensus.
- Gaap diluted EPS of $2.54-$2.84 from prior outlook of $2.71-$3.01
- Shares -1.5% PM.
