Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Q3 revenue fell as the company saw foreign exchange impact and generic competition to its blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid.

The New York-based pharma giant however, maintained its FY22 outlook, barring for GAAP EPS.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS rose +3.11% Y/Y to $1.99, while total revenue declined -3.4% Y/Y to $11.22B. Both top and bottom line did beat analysts estimates.

International revenues decreased 24% Y/Y to $3.3B, while U.S. revenues grew +9% to $7.9B

Q3 total revenue was mainly driven by blockbuster drugs Eliquis and Opdivo.

Blood clot preventing drug Eliquis sales grew +10% Y/Y to $2.66B, while cancer immunotherapy Opdivo revenue increased +7% to ~$2.05B. Multiple myeloma therapy Pomalyst/Imnovid sales grew +4% Y/Y to $886M.

The company added that due to loss of exclusivity, there was decline in sales of multiple myeloma therapy Revlimid whose sales fell -28% Y/Y to $2.42B. U.S. revenues decreased 6% Y/Y to $2.2B, while International revenue slumped of 76% Y/Y to $250M due to generic competition.

The company maintained outlook for Revlimid sales for full year 2022 and expects it to be between $9.0B and $9.5B as provided in July.

Another multiple myeloma drug Empliciti also saw a decline of -11 Y/Y to $73M.

Total New Product portfolio revenue increased 61% to $553M. Anemia therapy Reblozyl revenue grew +19% Y/Y to $190M. Sales of CAR T cell therapy Abecma for multiple myeloma increased +51% to $107M. Multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia sales grew +73% to $69M.

BMY said Research and development expenses decreased ~19% Y/Y to $2.4B mainly due to an in-process research and development (IPRD) impairment charge in 2021, timing of clinical development spend and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by cash settlement of Turning Point unvested stock awards.

Outlook:

The company lowered its GAAP EPS outlook for FY22 and now expects it to be in the range of $2.54-$2.84, compared to prior forecast of $2.71-$3.01.

BMY reaffirmed FY22 total net sales of $46B (consensus $46.03B). The company also reaffirmed non-GAAP EPS outlook range of $7.44-$7.74 (consensus $7.54)