Bristol Myers Q3 sales fall amid generic competition to Revlimid, forex woes

Oct. 26, 2022 5:04 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bristol Myers Squibb (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BMS' title='Bemis Company, Inc.'>BMS</a>)

hapabapa

Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Q3 revenue fell as the company saw foreign exchange impact and generic competition to its blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid.

The New York-based pharma giant however, maintained its FY22 outlook, barring for GAAP EPS.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS rose +3.11% Y/Y to $1.99, while total revenue declined -3.4% Y/Y to $11.22B. Both top and bottom line did beat analysts estimates.

International revenues decreased 24% Y/Y to $3.3B, while U.S. revenues grew +9% to $7.9B

Q3 total revenue was mainly driven by blockbuster drugs Eliquis and Opdivo.

Blood clot preventing drug Eliquis sales grew +10% Y/Y to $2.66B, while cancer immunotherapy Opdivo revenue increased +7% to ~$2.05B. Multiple myeloma therapy Pomalyst/Imnovid sales grew +4% Y/Y to $886M.

The company added that due to loss of exclusivity, there was decline in sales of multiple myeloma therapy Revlimid whose sales fell -28% Y/Y to $2.42B. U.S. revenues decreased 6% Y/Y to $2.2B, while International revenue slumped of 76% Y/Y to $250M due to generic competition.

The company maintained outlook for Revlimid sales for full year 2022 and expects it to be between $9.0B and $9.5B as provided in July.

Another multiple myeloma drug Empliciti also saw a decline of -11 Y/Y to $73M.

Total New Product portfolio revenue increased 61% to $553M. Anemia therapy Reblozyl revenue grew +19% Y/Y to $190M. Sales of CAR T cell therapy Abecma for multiple myeloma increased +51% to $107M. Multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia sales grew +73% to $69M.

BMY said Research and development expenses decreased ~19% Y/Y to $2.4B mainly due to an in-process research and development (IPRD) impairment charge in 2021, timing of clinical development spend and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by cash settlement of Turning Point unvested stock awards.

Outlook:

The company lowered its GAAP EPS outlook for FY22 and now expects it to be in the range of $2.54-$2.84, compared to prior forecast of $2.71-$3.01.

BMY reaffirmed FY22 total net sales of $46B (consensus $46.03B). The company also reaffirmed non-GAAP EPS outlook range of $7.44-$7.74 (consensus $7.54)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.