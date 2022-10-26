Biotech firm Vaxcyte prices $600M securities offering
Oct. 26, 2022 5:25 AM ETVaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage vaccine innovation company Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) has priced its $600M securities offering.
- The underwritten public offering comprises 15M shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares of common stock.
- The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $32/share, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $31.999/underlying share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
- Aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be ~$600M.
- The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2022.
