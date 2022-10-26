Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY) notched strong sales growth and profits for Q3 due to pent up demand, prompting a raised guide into year end.

The German automaker said group revenue increased 19% from the prior year to €37.7B and saw an 83% jump in EBIT to €5.2B for the quarter. The firm credited strong demand for electric and high-end vehicles in the quarter for the performance, noting that demand surged due to supply bottlenecks that have previously left autos unavailable. BEV sales rose 183% from the prior year quarter.

”Mercedes-Benz once again delivered solid results thanks to the robust demand for our desirable products. In combination with our ongoing financial discipline, we are making the company more resilient and setting the pace for the months ahead, as we continue accelerating our transformation,” CFO Harald Wilhelm said.

He added that while consumers in Europe remain under pressure and uncertainty in Asia lingers as an overhang, the company remains confident in full-year guidance. Management raised adjusted full-year Return on Sales expectations for cars to 13% to 15% from a prior 12% to 14% range. For vans, adjusted Return on Sales is now seen at 9% to 11%.

Elsewhere, the auto manufacturer officially withdrew from Russia, becoming the latest European company to shutter its operations in Russia amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian outlet Vedemosti, the company will sell its plant in Moscow to domestic auto dealer Avtodom.

Read more on the results.