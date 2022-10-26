ThermoGenesis Holdings stock plunged on equity pricing
Oct. 26, 2022 5:28 AM ETThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) has priced its public offering of 11,783,572 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 11,783,572 common shares at an offering price of $0.14 per share and associated warrant.
- Each Common Share was sold in a unit together with one warrant to purchase one Common Share in this offering, but will be issued separately.
- The warrants will be exercisable at an exercise price of $0.14 per share beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the Warrants.
- The offering is expected to close on or about October 28, 2022.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $2.05M and the net proceeds will be used to acquire various equipment, hire personnel, and to fund other expenses, all in furtherance of its planned Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (or CDMO) for cell and cell-based gene therapies business, and for other general corporate purposes, including working capital.
- Stock slumped 39% PM.
