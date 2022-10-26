Elbit Systems secures ~$65M contract from Latin American Army
Oct. 26, 2022 5:30 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won a ~$65M contract to supply a modernization solution to a Latin American Army.
- Under the contract, Elbit (ESLT) will supply the first fully networked mechanized brigade solution to a Latin American Army, as part of its planned army-wide modernization program.
- The digitally networked mechanized brigade solution will comprise of Shaldot's 4X4 and Paramount's 6X6 armored vehicles equipped with an E-LynX Software Defined Radio mobile network solution, a battle management suite of applications as well as MAGNI mini-Vertical Take-Off and Landing Unmanned Aerial Systems.
- The contract will be executed over a period of two and a half years.
