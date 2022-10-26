AstraZeneca's camizestrant improves survival vs Faslodex in phase 2 breast cancer trial
Oct. 26, 2022 5:46 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said its medicine camizestrant showed survival benefit over its other drug Faslodex (fulvestrant) in certain patients with breast cancer in a phase 2 trial called SERENA-2.
- The British pharma giant said on Wednesday that camizestrant met the main goal of showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival (PFS) benefit at both 75mg and 150mg dose levels, compared to Faslodex 500mg in post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, previously treated with endocrine therapy for advanced disease.
- PFS is the length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse.
- In the study, 240 patients were given camizestrant or Faslodex until disease progression.
- AstraZeneca added that camizestrant was well tolerated, and its safety profile was consistent with that seen in previous trials with no new safety signals.
- "Our goal with our next generation oral SERD camizestrant is to improve on currently available endocrine therapies for patients with HR-positive breast cancer in early and metastatic disease," said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca.
