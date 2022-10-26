State Grid Corporation of China to deploy Nokia optical technology
Oct. 26, 2022 5:51 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Power utility State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) has extended its existing relationship with Finnish telecoms firm Nokia (NYSE:NOK).
- The utility has chosen to deploy Nokia’s optical technology across Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, creating an optical transport network with the capacity, operational efficiency and intelligence required to support the Chinese power grid.
- The Nokia solution, which consists of Nokia’s family of 1830 Photonic Service Switch-x (PSS-x) P-OTN, will enable the utility to improve overall reliability of the power grid and achieve a significant reduction in daily operating costs.
- Through automation, SGCC is able to monitor electrical power production and distribution status in real time, using IoT sensors throughout their infrastructure.
