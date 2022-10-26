Ideanomics' Solectrac goes live with new vehicle assembly line at Windsor facility

Oct. 26, 2022 5:58 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Solectrac, owned by Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), has gone live with a new vehicle assembly line at its Windsor facility in California.
  • The new line effectively triples the production capacity of the e25 electric tractor. The facility expansion enables Ideanomics (IDEX) to produce a total of 4,100 zero-emission Solectrac tractors annually.
  • In 2023, the firm expects to commence assembly of the e70N tractor at the Windsor and Denton facilities, as well as introduce new models to the market. It also expects revenue from Solectrac to double in 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.