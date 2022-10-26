Ideanomics' Solectrac goes live with new vehicle assembly line at Windsor facility
Oct. 26, 2022 5:58 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Solectrac, owned by Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), has gone live with a new vehicle assembly line at its Windsor facility in California.
- The new line effectively triples the production capacity of the e25 electric tractor. The facility expansion enables Ideanomics (IDEX) to produce a total of 4,100 zero-emission Solectrac tractors annually.
- In 2023, the firm expects to commence assembly of the e70N tractor at the Windsor and Denton facilities, as well as introduce new models to the market. It also expects revenue from Solectrac to double in 2023.
