Bunge Non-GAAP EPS of $3.45 beats by $0.90, revenue of $16.76B beats by $1.03B
Oct. 26, 2022
- Bunge press release (NYSE:BG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.45 beats by $0.90.
- Revenue of $16.76B (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.03B.
- Strong Agribusiness results in line with last year
- Higher Refined and Specialty Oils results reflecting strength in most regions
- Repurchased $200 million of Bunge common shares
- Increasing full-year adjusted EPS outlook to at least $13.50 per share
- In Agribusiness, full-year results are expected to be up from our previous outlook, but remain down from last year due to lower expected performance in Merchandising, which had a particularly strong 2021.
- Additionally, the Company now estimates the following for 2022: an adjusted annual effective tax rate of 16%; net interest expense of $300 million; capital expenditures of $600 million; and depreciation and amortization of $400 million.
