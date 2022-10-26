Bunge Non-GAAP EPS of $3.45 beats by $0.90, revenue of $16.76B beats by $1.03B

  • Bunge press release (NYSE:BG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.45 beats by $0.90.
  • Revenue of $16.76B (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.03B.
  • Strong Agribusiness results in line with last year
  • Higher Refined and Specialty Oils results reflecting strength in most regions
  • Repurchased $200 million of Bunge common shares
  • Increasing full-year adjusted EPS outlook to at least $13.50 per share
  • In Agribusiness, full-year results are expected to be up from our previous outlook, but remain down from last year due to lower expected performance in Merchandising, which had a particularly strong 2021.
  • Additionally, the Company now estimates the following for 2022: an adjusted annual effective tax rate of 16%; net interest expense of $300 million; capital expenditures of $600 million; and depreciation and amortization of $400 million.

