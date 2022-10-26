Vertiv Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.48B beats by $10M

Oct. 26, 2022 6:04 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Vertiv press release (NYSE:VRT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.48B (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Q4 sales outlook of $1.64B to $1.7B vs. consensus of $1.69B and adjusted EPS of $0.29 to $0.35 vs. consensus of $0.34.
  • FY sales outlook of $5.675B to $5.735B vs. consensus of $5.70B and adjusted EPS of $0.53 to $0.59 vs. consensus of $0.57.
  • Reaffirms fourth quarter 2022 operating profit guidance of $170 million to $190 million and adjusted operating profit of $220 million to $240 million communicated earlier in October.
  • Reaffirms 2023 operating profit guidance of $530 million to $550 million and adjusted operating profit guidance of $730 million to $750 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.