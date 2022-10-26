Vertiv Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.48B beats by $10M
Oct. 26, 2022 6:04 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Vertiv press release (NYSE:VRT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.48B (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Q4 sales outlook of $1.64B to $1.7B vs. consensus of $1.69B and adjusted EPS of $0.29 to $0.35 vs. consensus of $0.34.
- FY sales outlook of $5.675B to $5.735B vs. consensus of $5.70B and adjusted EPS of $0.53 to $0.59 vs. consensus of $0.57.
- Reaffirms fourth quarter 2022 operating profit guidance of $170 million to $190 million and adjusted operating profit of $220 million to $240 million communicated earlier in October.
- Reaffirms 2023 operating profit guidance of $530 million to $550 million and adjusted operating profit guidance of $730 million to $750 million
