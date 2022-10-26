Constellium GAAP EPS of €0.88 beats by €0.46, revenue of €2.02B beats by €50M
Oct. 26, 2022 6:06 AM ETConstellium SE (CSTM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Constellium press release (NYSE:CSTM): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.88 beats by €0.46.
- Revenue of €2.02B (+27.0% Y/Y) beats by €50M.
- Shipments of 387 thousand metric tons, down 2% compared to Q3 2021
- Value-Added Revenue of €673 million, up 21% compared to Q3 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA of €160 million, up 12% compared to Q3 2021
- Cash from Operations of €154 million and Free Cash Flow of €74 million.
- “We expect recent demand trends in our markets to continue through the remainder of 2022. Based on our current outlook, in 2022 we expect Adjusted EBITDA at the low end of our range of €670 million to €690 million and Free Cash Flow in excess of €170 million.” said Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium’s CEO.
Comments