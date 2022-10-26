United Microelectronics Non-GAAP EPS of NT$2.19 beats by NT$0.23, revenue of NT$75.39B beats by NT$2.49B
- United Microelectronics press release (NYSE:UMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of NT$2.19 beats by NT$0.23.
- Revenue of NT$75.39B (+34.8% Y/Y) beats by NT$2.49B.
- Gross margin: 47.3%; Operating margin: 40.0%
- Capacity utilization rate: 100%+
- Overall capacity in the third quarter increased to 2,539K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 2,543K 8-inch equivalent wafers, reflecting the capacity expansion taking place at 8N.
- Q4 Guidance: Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:
- Wafer Shipments: To decrease by approximately 10%
- ASP in USD: To remain flat
- Gross Profit Margin: Will be in the low-40% range
- Capacity Utilization: 90%
- 2022 CAPEX: US$3.0 billion
