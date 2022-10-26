Hilton Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.37B misses by $40M

Oct. 26, 2022 6:08 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hilton Worldwide press release (NYSE:HLT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.37B (+35.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 29.9%, on a currency neutral basis.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS to be between $1.15 to $1.23 vs. consensus of $1.18.
  • FY adjusted EPS to be between $4.46 to $4.54 vs. consensus of $4.42; system-wide comparable RevPAR is expected to increase between 40%and 43%, on a currency neutral basis, compared to 2021; net income is projected to be between $1.219B and $1.24B; Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2.5B and $2.53B; Capital return is projected to be between $1.5B and $1.9B.

