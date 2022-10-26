Integra LifeSciences Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.14, revenue of $385.19M beats by $6.87M

Oct. 26, 2022 6:09 AM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IART): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $385.19M (-0.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.87M.
  • The Company completed the sale of its non-core traditional wound care business at the end of August 2022.
  • The Company is raising its earnings per share outlook to a range of $3.29 to $3.33 and reaffirming its full-year 2022 revenue guidance at the midpoint of its prior guidance with a tightened range of $1,551 million to $1,563 million. The revenue range represents reported growth of 0.5% to 1.3%, inclusive of the divestiture of the TWC business and an updated foreign currency outlook, with organic growth of 3.7% to 4.5%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.