Integra LifeSciences Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.14, revenue of $385.19M beats by $6.87M
Oct. 26, 2022 6:09 AM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IART): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $385.19M (-0.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.87M.
- The Company completed the sale of its non-core traditional wound care business at the end of August 2022.
- The Company is raising its earnings per share outlook to a range of $3.29 to $3.33 and reaffirming its full-year 2022 revenue guidance at the midpoint of its prior guidance with a tightened range of $1,551 million to $1,563 million. The revenue range represents reported growth of 0.5% to 1.3%, inclusive of the divestiture of the TWC business and an updated foreign currency outlook, with organic growth of 3.7% to 4.5%.
