Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) said retrospective analyses from a phase 3 open-label extension (OLE) study showed that more than 92% of people who received its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Zeposia mounted a serologic response to COVID-19 vaccination.

In the ongoing OLE part of the phase 3 study, dubbed DAYBREAK, in relapsing MS showed that 137 of 148 study participants mounted a serological response after vaccination.

In addition, among people with prior COVID-19 exposure, seroconversion was seen in 100% (39/39) of individuals after full COVID-19 mRNA or non-mRNA vaccination, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"These data are of clinical importance for physicians treating multiple sclerosis, because they provide a greater understanding of how COVID-19 infections and vaccinations interplay with Zeposia treatment," said Bruce Cree, study investigator.

The company added that COVID-19-related adverse events were reported in 10% (15/148) of vaccinated people, all of which were not serious.

In addition, BMY said that an interim analyses of the phase 3 DAYBREAK OLE study showed that 68% of people were relapse-free and showed an adjusted annualized relapse rate (ARR) of 0.099 at up to 74 months of treatment.

The data are among 13 abstracts which Bristol Myers will present at the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), in Amsterdam.