Otis Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.33B misses by $100M, lowers FY22 outlook

Oct. 26, 2022 6:17 AM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Otis Worldwide press release (NYSE:OTIS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $3.33B (-8.0% Y/Y) misses by $100M.

  • Otis is revising its full year outlook:

    • Adjusted net sales of $13.4 to $13.5 billion, down 4 to 4.5% from prior outlook of $13.6 to $13.8 billion vs. $13.87B consensus.
    • Organic sales up 2 to 2.5%
      • Organic New Equipment sales down ~2.5%
      • Organic Service sales up 6.0 to 6.5%
    • Adjusted operating profit of approximately $2.1 billion, up $120 to $140 million at constant currency; down $35 million to $55 million at actual currency
    • Adjusted EPS of $3.11 to $3.15, up 5 to 7% from prior outlook of $3.17 to $3.21 vs. $3.21 consensus.
    • Adjusted effective tax rate of 26.5 to 26.7%
    • Free cash flow of $1.5 to $1.6 billion with conversion of approximately 125% of GAAP net income
    • Share repurchases of $850 million.

