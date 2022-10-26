Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of $2.72 beats by $0.21, revenue of $2.03B misses by $170M

Oct. 26, 2022 6:21 AM ETTaylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Taylor Morrison Home Corporation press release (NYSE:TMHC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.72 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $2.03B (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $170M.
  • Home closings revenue increased 12 percent to $2.0 billion.
  • Home closings gross margin improved 630 basis points to 27.5 percent.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue improved 210 basis points to 7.4 percent.
  • Homebuilding lot supply increased three percent to approximately 80,000 owned and controlled homesites.
  • Controlled lots as a percentage of total lot supply increased approximately 600 basis points to 42 percent.
  • Repurchased 4.2 million shares outstanding for $105 million.
  • Return on equity improved 1,300 basis points to 25.8 percent.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.