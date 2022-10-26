Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of $2.72 beats by $0.21, revenue of $2.03B misses by $170M
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation press release (NYSE:TMHC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.72 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $2.03B (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $170M.
- Home closings revenue increased 12 percent to $2.0 billion.
- Home closings gross margin improved 630 basis points to 27.5 percent.
- SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue improved 210 basis points to 7.4 percent.
- Homebuilding lot supply increased three percent to approximately 80,000 owned and controlled homesites.
- Controlled lots as a percentage of total lot supply increased approximately 600 basis points to 42 percent.
- Repurchased 4.2 million shares outstanding for $105 million.
- Return on equity improved 1,300 basis points to 25.8 percent.
