Eagle Materials GAAP EPS of $3.72 beats by $0.15, revenue of $605.07M beats by $7.1M
Oct. 26, 2022 6:32 AM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Eagle Materials press release (NYSE:EXP): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $3.72 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $605.07M (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.1M.
- “During the quarter, we continued to drive shareholder value by prudently investing in strategic growth and returning capital to shareholders. We completed two investments: a cement distribution terminal in Nashville, Tennessee, which expands and improves the resilience of our cement geographic footprint in a strong and growing southeastern market, and an aggregates asset contiguous with our existing northern Nevada operation. We also returned $110 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, bringing total cash returned to shareholders to $230 million in the first half of the year.”
