Boston Scientific Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.01, revenue of $3.17B beats by $30M, lowers FY22 outlook

Oct. 26, 2022 6:34 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Boston Scientific press release (NYSE:BSX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $3.17B (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
    • MedSurg: 6.5 percent reported, 11.0 percent operational and 9.8 percent organic
    • Cardiovascular: 9.1 percent reported, 15.3 percent operational and 12.6 percent organic
  • Achieved net sales growth/(declines) in each region, compared to the prior year period:
    • U.S.: 12.0 percent reported and operational
    • EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): (0.8) percent reported and 15.2 percent operational
    • APAC (Asia-Pacific): 2.8 percent reported and 15.3 percent operational
    • LACA (Latin America and Canada): 20.4 percent reported and 24.2 percent operational
    • Emerging Markets: 28.1 percent reported and 40.0 percent operational
  • FY22 Guidance: The company now estimates net sales growth for the full year 2022, versus the prior year period, to be approximately 6.5 percent on a reported basis from prior outlook of approximately 6.5 to 7.5 percent vs. 7.07% consensus, and approximately 9 percent on an organic basis.
  • The company now estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.57 to $0.63 and estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $1.71 to $1.74 from prior outlook of $1.74 to $1.77 vs. $1.76 consensus.
  • Q4 Guidance: The company estimates net sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2022, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 2 to 4 percent on a reported basis vs. 6% consensus and approximately 7 to 9 percent on an organic basis.
  • The company estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.23 to $0.28 and adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $0.45 to $0.48 vs $0.49 consensus

