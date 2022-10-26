Crescent Point Energy GAAP EPS of C$0.82, revenue of C$1.1B
- Crescent Point Energy press release (NYSE:CPG): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.82.
- Revenue of C$1.1B (+33.1% Y/Y).
- Generated $233.7 million of excess cash flow in third quarter, driven by the Company's high netback asset base.
- Returning 50 percent of discretionary excess flow, in addition to the base dividend, to shareholders for third quarter 2022.
- Repurchased 8.2 million shares in third quarter and 3.0 million shares to-date in October 2022.
- Declared a special dividend of $0.035 per share, based on third quarter results, and a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.
- Disciplined 2023 guidance expected to generate $1.1 to $1.5 billion of excess cash flow at US$75/bbl to US$85/bbl WTI.
- Achieved another strong IP30 rate of 900 boe/d per well on a recent pad and acquired 80 net sections in Kaybob Duvernay.
- Shares +1.42% PM.
