Crescent Point Energy GAAP EPS of C$0.82, revenue of C$1.1B

Oct. 26, 2022 6:39 AM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), CPG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Crescent Point Energy press release (NYSE:CPG): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.82.
  • Revenue of C$1.1B (+33.1% Y/Y).
  • Generated $233.7 million of excess cash flow in third quarter, driven by the Company's high netback asset base.
  • Returning 50 percent of discretionary excess flow, in addition to the base dividend, to shareholders for third quarter 2022.
  • Repurchased 8.2 million shares in third quarter and 3.0 million shares to-date in October 2022.
  • Declared a special dividend of $0.035 per share, based on third quarter results, and a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • Disciplined 2023 guidance expected to generate $1.1 to $1.5 billion of excess cash flow at US$75/bbl to US$85/bbl WTI.
  • Achieved another strong IP30 rate of 900 boe/d per well on a recent pad and acquired 80 net sections in Kaybob Duvernay.
  • Shares +1.42% PM.

