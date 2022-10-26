PacBio to launch gene-sequencing system Revio
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is launching a new more affordable gene-sequencing system called Revio which will enable customers to scale the use of the company's HiFi sequencing technology.
- The company said on Tuesday that the long-read sequencing system Revio is designed to provide customers with the ability to sequence up to 1,300 human whole genomes per year at 30-fold coverage for less than $1K per genome.
- With this scale and pricing, PacBio believes Revio will enable the use of HiFi sequencing for large studies in human genetics, cancer research and agricultural genomics, among others.
- PacBio added that Revio has a list price of $779K and the company was accepting orders and plans to start delivery in Q1 2023.
- "Revio will run up to four SMRT Cells in parallel, which provides up to 100 million ZMWs for sequencing single molecules simultaneously. Combined with significant advances in our compute, Revio will deliver shorter run times and a 15-fold increase in HiFi data," said PacBio President and CEO Christian Henry.
