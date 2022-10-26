PacBio to launch gene-sequencing system Revio

Oct. 26, 2022 6:46 AM ETPacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

African ethnicity scientists studying DNA samples. Computer screens with DNA sequences. Discussing

janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is launching a new more affordable gene-sequencing system called Revio which will enable customers to scale the use of the company's HiFi sequencing technology.
  • The company said on Tuesday that the long-read sequencing system Revio is designed to provide customers with the ability to sequence up to 1,300 human whole genomes per year at 30-fold coverage for less than $1K per genome.
  • With this scale and pricing, PacBio believes Revio will enable the use of HiFi sequencing for large studies in human genetics, cancer research and agricultural genomics, among others.
  • PacBio added that Revio has a list price of $779K and the company was accepting orders and plans to start delivery in Q1 2023.
  • "Revio will run up to four SMRT Cells in parallel, which provides up to 100 million ZMWs for sequencing single molecules simultaneously. Combined with significant advances in our compute, Revio will deliver shorter run times and a 15-fold increase in HiFi data," said PacBio President and CEO Christian Henry.
  • PACB +1.94% to $8.39 premarket Oct. 26

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.