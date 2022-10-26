Teledyne to acquire electronic components maker ETM-Electromatic
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has announced a deal to acquire Newark, California-based ETM-Electromatic.
- Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1973, ETM designs and manufactures high-power microwave and high-energy X-ray subsystems for cancer radiotherapy, defense and X-ray security applications.
- The acquisition covers ETM's purpose-built manufacturing facility.
- Teledyne CEO Robert Mehrabian commented: "The combination with ETM will now accelerate Teledyne’s ability to provide greater content and subsystem-level solutions to cancer radiotherapy, defense and security customers. In addition, ETM strengthens our capabilities in microwave combining technologies and high-power gallium nitride (GaN) based solid state power amplifiers."
