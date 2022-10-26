Whirlpool slumps after BofA tags its with a bear rating

Oct. 26, 2022 6:56 AM ET Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Whirlpool To Close Plants, Cut 3000 Jobs

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to an Underperform rating from Neutral. The firm warned that while raw material and transportation costs are eventually likely to get more favorable for the appliance maker, the demand and pricing environment is expected to become getting materially less favorable

Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki noted industry and company data suggests a severe drop in appliance demand and softening of pricing. At the same time costs remain elevated to pressure margins for WHR.

"While we see the long-term outlook for renovation spending and new home construction in North America as relatively favorable, the more near-term headwind of a potential recession, combined with slowing new home construction and inflationary pressure on the consumer, could hinder earnings growth."

BofA lowered its price objective to $119 from $155 off a P/E of 7X the new 2023 EPS estimate.

Shares of Whirlpool (WHR) fell 3.61% to $132.61 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

