Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) hotels notched a strong profit beat and set forecasts above analyst consensus for the remainder of the year.

For the third quarter, $1.31 in earnings per share came in $0.07 above estimates while a 35.4% jump in revenue to $2.37B only narrowly missed expectations. System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 29.9%, on a currency neutral basis while the hotel operator opened 80 new hotels contributing 12,900 additional rooms.

“The third quarter marked an important milestone in our recovery as system-wide RevPAR exceeded the same period in 2019 for the first time since the pandemic began,” CEO Christopher J. Nassetta said. “Improved performance reflected the continued strength in leisure travel, as well as recovering business transient and group demand. We expect these strong trends to continue throughout the fourth quarter with system-wide RevPAR once again exceeding prior peaks."

For the fourth quarter, adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.15 and $1.23, above the analyst consensus of $1.18. For the full year, $4.46 to $4.54 in earnings per share was also above the analyst consensus of $4.42. System-wide comparable RevPAR is expected to increase between 40%and 43%, on a currency neutral basis for 2022, coming within 1% of 2019 levels at the higher end of that guide.

Dig into the details of the results.