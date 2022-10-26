Automatic Data Processing Non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.07, revenue of $4.2B beats by $40M, raises FY22 outlook
Oct. 26, 2022 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
- Automatic Data Processing press release (NASDAQ:ADP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $4.2B (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Consolidated Fiscal 2023 Outlook•Revenue growth of 8% to 9% from prior outlook of 7% to 9% vs. 8.36% consensus•Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 125 to 150 basis points•Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 23.0%•Diluted EPS growth of 15% to 17%•Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 15% to 17% from prior outlook of 13% to 16% vs. 14.42% consensusEmployer Services Segment Fiscal 2023 Outlook•Employer Services revenue growth of 7% to 8%•Employer Services margin expansion of 200 to 225 basis points•Employer Services new business bookings growth of 6% to 9%•Employer Services client revenue retention decrease of 25 to 50 basis points•Increase in U.S. pays per control of 2% to 3%PEO Services Segment Fiscal 2023 Outlook•PEO Services revenue growth of 10% to 12%•PEO Services revenue, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs, growth of 10% to 12%•PEO Services margin of flat to up 25 basis points•PEO Services average worksite employee count growth of 8% to 10%.
