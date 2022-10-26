Automatic Data Processing Non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.07, revenue of $4.2B beats by $40M, raises FY22 outlook

Oct. 26, 2022 6:59 AM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Automatic Data Processing press release (NASDAQ:ADP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $4.2B (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Consolidated Fiscal 2023 Outlook
    •Revenue growth of 8% to 9% from prior outlook of 7% to 9% vs. 8.36% consensus
    •Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 125 to 150 basis points
    •Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 23.0%
    •Diluted EPS growth of 15% to 17%
    •Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 15% to 17% from prior outlook of 13% to 16% vs. 14.42% consensus
    Employer Services Segment Fiscal 2023 Outlook
    •Employer Services revenue growth of 7% to 8%
    •Employer Services margin expansion of 200 to 225 basis points
    •Employer Services new business bookings growth of 6% to 9%
    •Employer Services client revenue retention decrease of 25 to 50 basis points
    •Increase in U.S. pays per control of 2% to 3%
    PEO Services Segment Fiscal 2023 Outlook
    •PEO Services revenue growth of 10% to 12%
    •PEO Services revenue, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs, growth of 10% to 12%
    •PEO Services margin of flat to up 25 basis points
    •PEO Services average worksite employee count growth of 8% to 10%.

