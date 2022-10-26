Kraft Heinz Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.07, revenue of $6.5B beats by $210M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:02 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kraft Heinz press release (NASDAQ:KHC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $6.5B (+2.8% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
  • The company continues to expect strong financial performance for 2022 and reaffirms 2022 Organic Net Sales growth of a high-single-digit percentage increase versus the prior year period.
  • The company has also raised the lower end of its expected 2022 Adjusted EBITDA range. It now expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to be $5.9 billion to $6.0 billion as compared to the prior expectation of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion.

