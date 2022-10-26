The Chefs' Warehouse Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.13, revenue of $661.9M beats by $41.26M, raises FY22 outlook
- The Chefs' Warehouse press release (NASDAQ:CHEF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $661.9M (+36.7% Y/Y) beats by $41.26M.
- Shares +1% PM.
- Organic sales increased $107.2 million, or 22.2% versus the prior year quarter.
- Net sales for the full year of 2022 will be in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion from prior outlook of $2.375 billion to $2.475 billion vs. $2.45B consensus.
- Gross profit to be between $575.0 million and $599.0 million and
- Adjusted EBITDA to be between $145.0 million and $155.0 million
