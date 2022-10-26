Mortgage demand at slowest pace since 1997 as long-term rates cross 7% mark
Oct. 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor9 Comments
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -1.7% vs. -4.5% prior.
- Purchase Index: -2.3% vs. -3.7% prior.
- Refinance Index: 0.0% vs. -6.8% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 7.16% for the week ended Oct. 26, compared with 6.94% previously.
- "Mortgage rates increased for the 10th consecutive week, with the 30-year fixed rate reaching 7.16 percent, the highest rate since 2001," Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.
- "The ongoing trend of rising mortgage rates continues to depress mortgage application activity, which remained at its slowest pace since 1997," Kan said.
Comments (9)