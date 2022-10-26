Mortgage demand at slowest pace since 1997 as long-term rates cross 7% mark

Oct. 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor9 Comments

Online mortgage application form

courtneyk

  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: -1.7% vs. -4.5% prior.
  • Purchase Index: -2.3% vs. -3.7% prior.
  • Refinance Index: 0.0% vs. -6.8% prior.
  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 7.16% for the week ended Oct. 26, compared with 6.94% previously.
  • "Mortgage rates increased for the 10th consecutive week, with the 30-year fixed rate reaching 7.16 percent, the highest rate since 2001," Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.
  • "The ongoing trend of rising mortgage rates continues to depress mortgage application activity, which remained at its slowest pace since 1997," Kan said.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.