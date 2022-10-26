CME Non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.23B in-line
- CME press release (NASDAQ:CME): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.23B (+10.8% Y/Y) in-line.
- "Our strong Q3 financial performance was driven by a 26% increase in trading volume, generating double-digit growth in total revenue," said CME Group (CME) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "During the quarter, year-over-year volume rose in five of our six asset classes, led by interest rates, equity indexes and a near-record quarter for foreign exchange. Likewise, the demand for our products remains strong, with year-to-date volumes up 22%, as clients continue to manage risk amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty."
- Q3 average daily volume was 22.4M contracts, including non-U.S. ADV of 6.1M contracts, led by 41% growth in Asia, 31% in Latin America, and 14% in EMEA.
