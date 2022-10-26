Waste Management Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 beats by $0.04, revenue of $5.08B beats by $20M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:06 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Waste Management press release (NYSE:WM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $5.08B (+8.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Core price for the third quarter of 2022 was 8.2% compared to 4.6% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Collection and disposal yield was 7.1% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.6% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total Company volumes increased 1.0%, or 1.3% on a workday adjusted basis, in the third quarter of 2022 and collection and disposal volumes increased 1.4%, or 1.7% on a workday adjusted basis.
  • Shares +0.7% PM.

