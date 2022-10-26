New York Community Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 misses by $0.01, revenue of $343M misses by $11.48M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:08 AM ETNew York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- New York Community Bancorp press release (NYSE:NYCB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $343M (+3.0% Y/Y) misses by $11.48M.
- Pre-provision net revenue was $207 million, up 5% on a year-over-year basis; excluding merger-related expenses, PPNR was $211 million, up 3% on a year-over-year basis.
- Return on average assets and return on average tangible assets were 0.96% and 1.02%, respectively, for the current third quarter, compared to 1.04% and 1.08%, respectively, for the year-ago third quarter.
- Total loans held for investment rose $3.2 billion or 9% annualized to $49.0 billion compared to December 31, 2021 and increased $447 million compared to June 30, 2022.
- Total deposits increased $6.6 billion or 25% annualized to $41.7 billion compared to December 31, 2021, while they rose $461 million compared to June 30, 2022.
- Shares +0.22% PM.
Comments (5)