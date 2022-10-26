IQVIA Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 beats by $0.10, revenue of $3.56B beats by $20M
- IQVIA press release (NYSE:IQV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $3.56B (+5.0% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $814 million increased 11.8 percent year-over-year.
- R&D Solutions quarterly bookings of over $2.5 billion; excluding pass throughs, quarterly bookings at a historic high of over $2.0 billion, representing a services book-to-bill ratio of 1.39x
- R&D Solutions contracted backlog of $25.8 billion grew 5.4 percent year-over-year and 9.4 percent excluding the impact of foreign exchange.
Full-Year 2022 Guidance: The company continues to expect low-to-mid teens organic revenue growth at constant currency, excluding COVID-related work. To reflect primarily the impact of the strengthening US dollar and to a lesser extent, minor delays in the timing of certain trial deliveries due to external macro factors, the company is updating its full-year 2022 revenue guidance range assuming foreign exchange currency rates as of October 24, 2022. The company now expects revenue to be between $14,325 million and $14,425 million, representing growth of 7.4 to 8.2 percent at constant currency, and 3.2 to 4.0 percent on a reported basis. The company is also updating its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to be $3,330 million to $3,360 million, representing growth of 10.2 to 11.2 percent. Additionally, the company is raising Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share by 5 cents at the midpoint. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is expected to be between $10.10 to $10.20, up 11.8 to 13.0 percent on a reported basis.
Q4 Guidance: The company expects revenue to be between $3,654 million and $3,754 million, representing growth of 5.5 to 8.2 percent at constant currency and 0.5 to 3.2 percent on a reported basis, with underlying constant currency organic growth excluding COVID-related work of over 10 percent at the midpoint. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $904 million and $934 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to be between $2.72 and $2.82, representing growth of 9.2 to 12.8 percent and 6.7 to 10.6 percent on a reported basis, respectively.
