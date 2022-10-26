Stifel Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.16, revenue of $1.05B misses by $40M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial press release (NYSE:SF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.05B (-7.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said “Stifel posted strong results, led by our Global Wealth Management segment, which generated its seventh consecutive record quarter. For the first nine months of the year, we are on track to record our second-strongest annual revenue and earnings per share. Our diversified business model continues to generate strong returns as our year-to-date return on tangible common equity is more than 21% and we are well positioned to not only return excess capital to shareholders, but to fund further growth in our business.”
