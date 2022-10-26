ADP names Maria Black as new CEO
Oct. 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Human capital management solutions provider ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) has named Maria Black as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2023.
- Ms. Black, currently serving as ADP's president, will succeed Carlos Rodriguez, who will transition as executive chair of the board. John Jones, the current chairman of the board, will assume an independent lead director role on the board, also effective January 1, 2023.
- Ms. Black has been the president of ADP since January 2022. In connection with her new role as president and CEO, she will also serve as a director on the company's board.
- In other news, ADP reported better-than-expected Q1 results today
