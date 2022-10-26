Silgan Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.97B beats by $140M, updates FY guidance
- Silgan Holdings press release (NYSE:SLGN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.97B (+19.4% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
Outlook:
The Company tightened its estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year of 2022 to a range of $3.90 to $4.00 (consensus of $3.95), a 16 percent increase at the midpoint of the range over record adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.40 in 2021, from a range of $3.90 to $4.05. In addition, the Company confirmed its estimated full year free cash flow for 2022 of approximately $350 million.
The Company is also providing an estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the range of $0.76 to $0.86 (consensus of $0.87), a 3 percent increase at the midpoint of the range over record adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2021 which benefited from a significant customer pre-buy in advance of metal inflation.
