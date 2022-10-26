Silgan Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.97B beats by $140M, updates FY guidance

Oct. 26, 2022 7:15 AM ETSilgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Silgan Holdings press release (NYSE:SLGN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.97B (+19.4% Y/Y) beats by $140M.

  • Outlook:

  • The Company tightened its estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year of 2022 to a range of $3.90 to $4.00 (consensus of $3.95), a 16 percent increase at the midpoint of the range over record adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.40 in 2021, from a range of $3.90 to $4.05. In addition, the Company confirmed its estimated full year free cash flow for 2022 of approximately $350 million.

  • The Company is also providing an estimate of adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the range of $0.76 to $0.86 (consensus of $0.87), a 3 percent increase at the midpoint of the range over record adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2021 which benefited from a significant customer pre-buy in advance of metal inflation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.