Silicon Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.12, revenue of $269.82M misses by $0.34M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:20 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Silicon Laboratories press release (NASDAQ:SLAB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $269.82M (+46.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.34M.
- Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $146 million, up 56% year-on-year
- Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $124 million, up 36% year-on-year
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 61%
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $69 million
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $43 million
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20%.
- Q4 Outlook: The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $245 to $255 million
- Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $109 million
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 25%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.93 to $1.03.
