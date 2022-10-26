Bed Bath & Beyond names Sue Gove as president and CEO

Oct. 26, 2022

Bed Bath and Beyond store facade in red

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sue Gove, serving as interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) since June 2022, has been named as president and CEO of the beleaguered home goods retailer.
  • The company will continue to execute its strategic plan under Ms. Gove's leadership, with a focus on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic, and recapturing market share.
  • Key actions under Gove's leadership as previously announced include: authorization of a new $150M at-the-market (ATM) offering program; launch and completion of 12M share ATM offering program; initiating an exchange offer for the company's outstanding senior notes; securing new financing; and realigning the organizational structure, among other actions.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares fell 3% in premarket trading to $5.13
  • Earlier this month, the stock gained amid reports that creditors were working on a bond deal

Comments (2)

