New Oriental Education & Technology surges after earnings beat, above consensus forecast

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) drove to a double-digit gain in Wednesday’s premarket trading after rising above Q3 earnings expectations.

For its fiscal first quarter, the company notched $0.48 in earnings per share, $0.15 above expectations, alongside $744.82M in revenue that rose $55.74M above estimates. While sales were down significantly from the prior year, management touted the resilience of the business to regulatory shifts and growth into new avenues of non-academic tutoring.

"We focus more strategically on business opportunities in the major markets of higher-tier cities, and proactively leverage our existing infrastructure and education resources for both the remaining key businesses and new educational initiatives across cities,” CEO Chenggang Zhou said. “The continued investment in maintaining our online-merge-offline teaching system provides flexibility and high teaching quality to our customers amid the pandemic.”

The company expects total net revenues in the second quarter to be in the range of $601.4M to $619.2M, slowing to a single-digit decline from the prior year. The forecast is also notably above the analyst consensus of $576.57M.

Shares of the Chinese education technology company rose over 10% shortly after the results crossed the wire.