Blackstone Mortgage Trust GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.14, revenue of $156.18M beats by $13.45M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:27 AM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust press release (NYSE:BXMT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $156.18M (+33.0% Y/Y) beats by $13.45M.
- Well positioned for performance with earnings benefiting from higher rates, record liquidity, stable credit performance, and a diversified, well-structured balance sheet.
- 3Q originations of $438 million with top sponsors and institutional quality real estate; focus on highest conviction themes with 78% backed by industrial assets
- New loans reflect attractive lending environment, with 3Q originations averaging 58% LTV(4) and +5.41% yield.
- Portfolio remains well-invested with loan fundings of $697 million in step with loan repayments of $443 million.
- Shares +0.42% PM.
