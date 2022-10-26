Blackstone Mortgage Trust GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.14, revenue of $156.18M beats by $13.45M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:27 AM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust press release (NYSE:BXMT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $156.18M (+33.0% Y/Y) beats by $13.45M.
  • Well positioned for performance with earnings benefiting from higher rates, record liquidity, stable credit performance, and a diversified, well-structured balance sheet.
  • 3Q originations of $438 million with top sponsors and institutional quality real estate; focus on highest conviction themes with 78% backed by industrial assets
  • New loans reflect attractive lending environment, with 3Q originations averaging 58% LTV(4) and +5.41% yield.
  • Portfolio remains well-invested with loan fundings of $697 million in step with loan repayments of $443 million.
  • Shares +0.42% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.