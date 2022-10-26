Otis Worldwide posts Q3 beat but cuts full-year outlook below consensus

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) -0.9% pre-market Wednesday after edging past expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings but cutting full-year guidance, citing dollar strength and headwinds in China.

Q3 net income dropped slightly to $324M, or $0.77/share, from $331M, or $0.77/share, in the year-ago quarter, and revenues fell 7.6% to $3.34B, with unfavorable currency translation causing a 7.2% drag on sales.

Q3 total costs and expenses fell 8.2% Y/Y to $2.83B, helping operating profit margin rise to 15.8% from 15.0%.

Otis (OTIS) said it now sees FY 2022 organic sales growth of 2%-2.5%, below previous guidance of 2.5%-3.5% growth, and adjusted sales of $13.4B-$13.5B, down from its prior view for $13.6B-$13.8B; Wall Street consensus called for full-year EPS of $3.21 and revenues of $13.87B.

The company expects New Equipment organic sales will decline 2.5% for the year, down from prior guidance of a 0.5%-1% drop, while Service sales are seen rising 6%-6.5%, compared with a prior forecast for an increase in organic segment sales of 5.5%-6.5%.

"The combination of strong New Equipment backlog growth and our increasing service portfolio, up 3.8%, positions us well for the remainder of 2022 and provides a solid foundation for strong performance in 2023 and beyond," Chair, President and CEO Judy Marks said.

Otis' (OTIS) stock price return shows a 19% YTD loss and a 16% decline during the past year.

