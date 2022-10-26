Garrett Motion GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.01, revenue of $945M beats by $37M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:36 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Garrett Motion press release (NASDAQ:GTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $945M (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $37M, up 25% at constant currency.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $146 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $61 million
- Adjusted free cash flow totaled $120 million
- As of September 30, 2022, total principal amount of debt outstanding totaled $1,146 million, down from $1,180 million as of June 30, 2022.
- 2022 Outlook: Net sales 3.57 billion to $3.67 billion (vs. $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion); Net income $325 million to $345 million (vs. $290 million to $335 million).
Comments