Garrett Motion GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.01, revenue of $945M beats by $37M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:36 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Garrett Motion press release (NASDAQ:GTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $945M (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $37M, up 25% at constant currency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $146 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.4%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $61 million
  • Adjusted free cash flow totaled $120 million
  • As of September 30, 2022, total principal amount of debt outstanding totaled $1,146 million, down from $1,180 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • 2022 Outlook: Net sales 3.57 billion to $3.67 billion (vs. $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion); Net income $325 million to $345 million (vs. $290 million to $335 million).

