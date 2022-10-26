Boeing EPS of -$6.18, revenue of $15.96B misses by $1.95B

Oct. 26, 2022 7:33 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Boeing press release (NYSE:BA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$6.18 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.07 as it reflects higher commercial volume and losses on fixed-price defense development programs.
  • Revenue of $15.96B (+4.5% Y/Y) misses by $1.95B.
  • Shares -3% PM.
  • The company resumed 787 deliveries and delivered 9 airplanes.
  • Total backlog of $381B; including over 4,300 commercial airplanes.
  • Operating cash flow of $3.2B; continue to expect positive free cash flow for 2022.
  • Editor's note: Q3 Non-GAAP EPS not comparable to consensus primarily due to $2.8B of losses on certain fixed-price development programs, driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges.

This was corrected on 10/26/2022 at 7:53 AM. The original post has been updated to show that Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to the consensus primarily due to $2.8B of losses on certain fixed-price development programs, driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.