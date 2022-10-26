Boeing EPS of -$6.18, revenue of $15.96B misses by $1.95B
Oct. 26, 2022 7:33 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Boeing press release (NYSE:BA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$6.18 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.07 as it reflects higher commercial volume and losses on fixed-price defense development programs.
- Revenue of $15.96B (+4.5% Y/Y) misses by $1.95B.
- Shares -3% PM.
- The company resumed 787 deliveries and delivered 9 airplanes.
- Total backlog of $381B; including over 4,300 commercial airplanes.
- Operating cash flow of $3.2B; continue to expect positive free cash flow for 2022.
- Editor's note: Q3 Non-GAAP EPS not comparable to consensus primarily due to $2.8B of losses on certain fixed-price development programs, driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges.
This was corrected on 10/26/2022 at 7:53 AM. The original post has been updated to show that Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to the consensus primarily due to $2.8B of losses on certain fixed-price development programs, driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges.
