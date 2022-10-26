Fortive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.46B beats by $20M, updates FY outlook

Oct. 26, 2022 7:34 AM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Fortive press release (NYSE:FTV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.46B (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • OUTLOOK:
  • For the full year 2022, Fortive narrows its revenue outlook to $5.78 billion to $5.80 billion from prior guidance of $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion vs consensus of $5.79B, raising its core growth and earnings outlook at the midpoint, with anticipated full year diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.07 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.13 from prior guidance of $3.07 to $3.13 vs consensus of $3.10.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, Fortive anticipates revenue of $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion vs consensus of $1.51B, diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.59 to $0.61 and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.85 vs consensus of $0.86.

