Magna’s 48-Volt hybrid transmission makes debut on Stellantis models
Oct. 26, 2022 7:35 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), STLA, MG:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Magna's (NYSE:MGA) 48-Volt hybrid transmission has made its market debut on Stellantis' (NYSE:STLA) Jeep Renegade, Compass e-Hybrid, Fiat 500 X and Tipo models as part of a multi-program agreement.
- The 48V hybrid transmission, produced at Magna's Slovakia facility, is said to achieve stringent CO2 targets and offer improved driving dynamics due to electric torque vectoring and traction support. It provides a maximum torque of 320 Nm and torque-split technology to optimize the efficiencies of the combustion engine and the e-motor.
- Further 48V hybrid transmissions are expected to be adopted in additional future Stellantis (STLA) models.
