Travelzoo GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.05, revenue of $15.8M misses by $2.49M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:36 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Travelzoo press release (NASDAQ:TZOO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $15.8M (+0.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.49M.
- "While airlines, other travel suppliers, and online travel agencies (OTAs) benefited from overpriced travel services, our business remained flat. But we are seeing a rapid change in Q4: Demand is returning to normal levels. Suppliers continue to build up capacity. We have more and better offers for our members again, and revenues are accelerating."
- As of September 30, 2022, the company had 30.5M members worldwide.
Comments