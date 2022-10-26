Travelzoo GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.05, revenue of $15.8M misses by $2.49M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:36 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Travelzoo press release (NASDAQ:TZOO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $15.8M (+0.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.49M.
  • "While airlines, other travel suppliers, and online travel agencies (OTAs) benefited from overpriced travel services, our business remained flat. But we are seeing a rapid change in Q4: Demand is returning to normal levels. Suppliers continue to build up capacity. We have more and better offers for our members again, and revenues are accelerating."
  • As of September 30, 2022, the company had 30.5M members worldwide.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.