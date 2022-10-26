BeiGene blood cancer drug Brukinsa gets approval in 6 Latin American countries

Oct. 26, 2022

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) said its medicine Brukinsa received marketing authorization to treat certain rare blood cancers in six countries in Central and South America.
  • In Argentina Brukinsa received approval to treat relapsed/refractory (r/r) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In Chile for r/r marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM). Meanwhile, in Ecuador Brukinsa was approved for r/r MZL and WM.
  • Brukinsa also received approval in El Salvador for treating r/r MCL, r/r MZL, and WM; in Mexico for r/r MCL and in Paraguay for r/r MCL.
  • "I look forward to collaborating with our partner, Adium, on commercialization activities to provide this important treatment option to people living with MCL, MZL, and WM in Latin America," said said Eduardo Molinari, senior director of New Market Development in Latin America at BeiGene.
  • Earlier in October, BeiGene received an EMA panel's backing for approval in the EU to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

