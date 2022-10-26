Turning Point Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.12, revenue of $107.8M beats by $1.6M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:37 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Turning Point Brands press release (NYSE:TPB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $107.8M (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.6M.
  • Combined net sales increased 17.7% for Zig-Zag and Stoker’s Products (increased 23.3% and 10.0%, respectively)
  • NewGen net sales declined by 40.3% (declined 3.9% sequentially)
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.7% to $24.5 million 
  • Outlook:
  • Zig-Zag Products sales of $186 to $191 million (compared to previous outlook of $193 to $200 million)
  • Stoker's Products sales of $128 to $132 million (compared to previous outlook of $127 to $133 million)
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $96 to $99 million (compared to previous outlook of $97 to $103 million) 

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.