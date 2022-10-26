Turning Point Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.12, revenue of $107.8M beats by $1.6M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:37 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Brands press release (NYSE:TPB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $107.8M (-1.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.6M.
- Combined net sales increased 17.7% for Zig-Zag and Stoker’s Products (increased 23.3% and 10.0%, respectively)
- NewGen net sales declined by 40.3% (declined 3.9% sequentially)
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.7% to $24.5 million
- Outlook:
- Zig-Zag Products sales of $186 to $191 million (compared to previous outlook of $193 to $200 million)
- Stoker's Products sales of $128 to $132 million (compared to previous outlook of $127 to $133 million)
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $96 to $99 million (compared to previous outlook of $97 to $103 million)
