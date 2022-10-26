Hess Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 in-line, revenue of $3.16B beats by $250M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:40 AM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hess press release (NYSE:HES): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 in-line.
  • Revenue of $3.16B (+74.6% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
  • Total cash returned to stockholders in the quarter through share repurchases and dividends amounted to $265 million; approximately 1.4 million shares of common stock were repurchased for $150 million in the quarter.
  • Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 351,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 32 percent from 265,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021
  • Bakken net production was 166,000 boepd, up 12 percent from 148,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021; Guyana net production was 98,000 barrels of oil per day, compared with 32,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter
  • E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $701 million compared with $498 million in the prior-year quarter
  • Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.38 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • 2022 Updated Guidance: Net production, excluding Libya, is forecast to be approximately 370,000 boepd in the fourth quarter and approximately 325,000 boepd for the full year.
  • Full year E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $2.7 billion, unchanged from previous guidance.
  • Shares +0.92% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.