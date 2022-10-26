Hess Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 in-line, revenue of $3.16B beats by $250M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:40 AM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hess press release (NYSE:HES): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 in-line.
- Revenue of $3.16B (+74.6% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- Total cash returned to stockholders in the quarter through share repurchases and dividends amounted to $265 million; approximately 1.4 million shares of common stock were repurchased for $150 million in the quarter.
- Oil and gas net production, excluding Libya, was 351,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 32 percent from 265,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021
- Bakken net production was 166,000 boepd, up 12 percent from 148,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2021; Guyana net production was 98,000 barrels of oil per day, compared with 32,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter
- E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $701 million compared with $498 million in the prior-year quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents, excluding Midstream, were $2.38 billion at September 30, 2022.
- 2022 Updated Guidance: Net production, excluding Libya, is forecast to be approximately 370,000 boepd in the fourth quarter and approximately 325,000 boepd for the full year.
- Full year E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $2.7 billion, unchanged from previous guidance.
- Shares +0.92% PM.
Comments